Jennifer Hudson Gives Emotional Tribute To Kobe Bryant At NBA All Star Game

There wasn't a dry eye during Jennifer Hudson's touching tribute to Kobe Bryant at the NBA All Star Game. Her heart was especially heavy because today is the birthday of her brother Jason, who died tragically along with their mother and nephew nearly 12 years ago. Jason died with his mother Darnell at their Chicago home on Oct. 24, 2008. The body of Jennifer's 7-year-old nephew Julian was found days later. All three had been shot by Julian's stepfather - William Balfour.

