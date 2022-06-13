Main Content

Jennifer Hudson has achieved one of Hollywood's most coveted titles – EGOT! The superstar became just the 17th entertainer and second black woman in history to have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards following her victory at the 2022 Tonys on Sunday night. Jennifer is a producer on the play "A Strange Loop," which took home best musical honors at this year's show. Jennifer joins an elite group of fellow EGOTs including Rita Moreno, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend and Whoopi Goldberg.

