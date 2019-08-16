Jennifer Grey Gushes Over Late 'Dirty Dancing' Co-Star Patrick Swayze & His 'Feminist' Role

Also available on the NBC app

September 14, 2019, will mark one decade since the world lost Patrick Swayze. To mark what would have been the star's 67th birthday, Paramount Network is releasing the documentary "I Am Patrick Swayze." In the film, Rob Lowe, Demi Moore and many more of Patrick's friends and former co-stars reminisce about his life and legacy. Jennifer Grey also gushes over working with Patrick in "Dirty Dancing" and his experience playing Johnny Castle, who she argues is a "feminist." "I Am Patrick Swayze" premieres on the Paramount Network on Aug. 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

