Jennifer Garner is one totally relatable mom! The actress shared a delightful video on Instagram as she made soft pretzels for her son Samuel's upcoming 8th birthday after her scolded for eating sweets. She admitted, "He said to me yesterday, 'Mom, you have had too much candy. It's time to stop.' Well, that's too big when a kid can tell you you've had too much candy. But he didn't say anything about soft pretzels!" Throughout the tutorial, Jennifer showed off her sense of humor by joking about her skills in the kitchen, but in the end, she was perfectly satisfied with the salty treats and even celebrated with an adorable happy dance!

