Jennifer Garner's Son Gave Her A Hilarious Present For Her Parenting Skills

Jennifer Garner is too funny! The actress took to Instagram to reveal her son Sam gave her a present for being the best mama. She shared a snap of a check for $168.42, filling out the description to read, "being my mama." The 47-year-old captioned the photo, "Apparently, birthing and raising someone is valued at $168.42. I guess I should keep my day job. #iwouldbehismamaforfree #ohwaitialreadyam."

Tags: Access, Jennifer Garner, actors, parenting, babies, Children, Ben Affleck
S20202 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
