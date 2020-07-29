Also available on the nbc app

We'll take culinary lessons from Jennifer Garner and her mother anytime! The superstar shared the secret behind her impressive kitchen skills in the latest installment of her hit Instagram cooking series, thanks to a surprise appearance from her mom, Patricia! Jennifer gave fans a peek at her family's beloved cornbread recipe in this week's episode, and revealed we aren't the only ones who need tips along the way. Jen Facetimed Patricia for step-by-step guidance as she demonstrated exactly how to nail the tasty treat – and Patricia didn't hold back when making sure her A-list daughter got everything right…even if she didn't have all the ingredients!

