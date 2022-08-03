Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Jennifer Garner Warns Against 'Injecting Anything Into Your Face' In Inspiring Beauty Advice

CLIP08/03/22

Jennifer Garner is all about the natural look. The actress, 50, revealed to Harper's Bazaar recently that she doesn't align herself with current beauty standards that encourage cosmetic procedures. Instead, Jen said her advice is to "be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face." The A-lister went on to explain that she believes people "don't need to wear so much makeup" and should "look in the mirror less."

NRS0 E0 2 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Jennifer Garner, jennifer garner age, jennifer garner plastic surgery, jennifer garner beauty, celebrities, entertainment
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.