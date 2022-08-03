Jennifer Garner is all about the natural look. The actress, 50, revealed to Harper's Bazaar recently that she doesn't align herself with current beauty standards that encourage cosmetic procedures. Instead, Jen said her advice is to "be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face." The A-lister went on to explain that she believes people "don't need to wear so much makeup" and should "look in the mirror less."

NR S0 E0 2 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight