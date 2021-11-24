Main Content

Jennifer Garner Struggles To Bathe Giant Cat After He 'Pooped His Pants': 'We Can't Live Like This'

11/24/21

Jennifer Garner is going where only the bravest cat owners dare to go. The actress and animal lover took matters into her own hands when her beloved feline, Moose, found himself in a…sticky situation. Poor Moose needed assistance from his superstar owner and Jennifer was game to bathe her furry friend, even after discovering that she had a little more mess to clean up than she thought.

