Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Jennifer Garner Shares Homemade Apple Muffin Recipe On Her ‘Pretend Cooking Show’

CLIP07/29/22

Is there anything Jennifer Garner can't do?! The superstar proved she's a whiz in the kitchen once again with the latest episode of her "Pretend Cooking Show" on Instagram this week, whipping up mouthwatering apple muffins with fruit plucked from her own garden! Jen's signature charm was on full display as usual as she took fans through her process step-by-step, and included relatable moments like licking the mixing spoon and coming down with the hiccups!

NRS0 E0 3 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Jennifer Garner, jennifer garner cooking, pretend cooking show
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.