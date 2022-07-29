Is there anything Jennifer Garner can't do?! The superstar proved she's a whiz in the kitchen once again with the latest episode of her "Pretend Cooking Show" on Instagram this week, whipping up mouthwatering apple muffins with fruit plucked from her own garden! Jen's signature charm was on full display as usual as she took fans through her process step-by-step, and included relatable moments like licking the mixing spoon and coming down with the hiccups!

