Main Content

Jennifer Garner Secretly Buys Coffee For Customers Behind Her At Starbucks: 'Pass It On'

CLIP03/02/22

Jennifer Garner paid it forward at Starbucks! In a video shared on her Instagram Story Monday, the 49-year-old actress purchased coffee for the customers behind her and gave the employees a hefty tip for helping her out. Jen told the cashier, "Just tell them to 'have a good day!' and pass it on." Over the video, she wrote, "Coffee is always a worthwhile little act of kindness," to emphasize the importance of good deeds.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Jennifer Garner, starbucks, random acts of kindness, pay it forward, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.