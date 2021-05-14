Also available on the nbc app

First Lady Jill Biden and Jennifer Garner are going mask-less and spreading the message to get teens the COVID-19 vaccine! The Center for Disease Control announced on Thursday that anyone who is fully vaccinated can remove their masks in most places, and the First Lady and Jennifer did just that on their trip to a West Virginia school’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Jennifer teamed up with Dr. Biden as a push to get young teens vaccinated and also revealed that she’s having her own teens vaccinated too.

