Also available on the nbc app

Can Jennifer Garner be any more relatable? The 49-year-old actress was on "The Late Late Show" on Tuesday alongside actor Greg Kinnear and revealed an embarrassing mom fail. "Turns out it was the one time in my life I replied all. I replied to everyone on the team, to every parent, including you and Helen," she said. Greg then chimed in saying he did in fact remember that moment. "I remember thinking, 'Jennifer Garner is a raging lunatic.' Sweet enough, but I had no idea," he joked.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution