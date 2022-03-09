Main Content

Jennifer Garner Reveals Embarrassing And Relatable 'Mom Fail' When She Hit Reply All On An Email

CLIP03/09/22
Can Jennifer Garner be any more relatable? The 49-year-old actress was on "The Late Late Show" on Tuesday alongside actor Greg Kinnear and revealed an embarrassing mom fail. "Turns out it was the one time in my life I replied all. I replied to everyone on the team, to every parent, including you and Helen," she said. Greg then chimed in saying he did in fact remember that moment. "I remember thinking, 'Jennifer Garner is a raging lunatic.' Sweet enough, but I had no idea," he joked.

Jennifer Garner, james cordon, Greg Kinnear, mom fail, The Late Late Show
Clips

