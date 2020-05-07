Also available on the NBC app

Jennifer Garner is showing her gratitude for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! The actress took to Instagram to praise the couple for sharing their special story time with baby Archie as part of her and Amy Adams' initiative #SaveWithStories, which helps provide food and learning aids to children in need around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Dear Meghan and Harry, Thank you for sharing your gorgeous son with the world and allowing us to join you in celebrating his first birthday," Jennifer wrote of the video.

