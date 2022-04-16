Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Jennifer Garner Loses It Over Childhood Idol Donny Osmond's Epic Surprise For Her 50th Birthday

CLIP04/16/22
Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Garner did NOT see this one coming! The actress kicked off her 50th birthday weekend with the ultimate surprise from her childhood idol, Donny Osmond. The singer left Jen floored with an unexpected appearance while she was enjoying a meal with friends. Donny snuck up on his famous fan and the moment she realized he was standing right behind her will likely leave a memory to last the next 50 years and beyond!

Appearing:
Tags: Jennifer Garner, jennifer garner birthday, donny osmond, celebrity birthdays
S0 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.