Jennifer Garner did NOT see this one coming! The actress kicked off her 50th birthday weekend with the ultimate surprise from her childhood idol, Donny Osmond. The singer left Jen floored with an unexpected appearance while she was enjoying a meal with friends. Donny snuck up on his famous fan and the moment she realized he was standing right behind her will likely leave a memory to last the next 50 years and beyond!

