Jennifer Garner Loses Her Car In A 1-Level Parking Lot And She's Never Been More Relatable

Jennifer Garner is all of us. The actress proved once again just how #relatable she is with a funny peek at a nearly half-hour search for her lost car in a one-level parking lot. Though Jen was convinced she remembered exactly where she left her vehicle, the mom of three needed a bit of help retracing her steps – and revealed this was not "an isolated incident." We've all been there, Jen!

