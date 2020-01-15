Also available on the NBC app

Jennifer Garner is facing her fears head on! The actress totally freaked out at Six Flags Magic Mountain while filming her movie "Yes Day" on the topsy-turvy Twisted Colossus roller coaster. "Shooting #YesDay at #SixFlagsMagicMountain is a dream come true. Unless you hate roller coasters. #Icried." Jen adorably held hands with 17-year-old co-star Jenna Ortega as they tackled the thrilling twists and turns together. The "Love, Simon" star added, "@JennaOrtega and @JulianLerner have ice in their veins. Thank you for looking after me. I love you guys."

