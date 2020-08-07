Also available on the NBC app

Jennifer Garner took on a hilarious new acting challenge in quarantine – all for her daughter's fifth grade class! The "Yes Day" posted a throwback video from May, in which she went above and beyond for her duties as room mom at 11-year-old Seraphina's elementary school. She dressed up in a bonnet and shawl to teach the girls genteel refinement as part of their unit on Colonial history. While Jen said she was excited about the opportunity to participate via Zoom, she said Seraphina was less than amused!

