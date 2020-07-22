Also available on the NBC app

Jennifer Garner is getting candid about her concerns for her children amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actress, who shares children Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, with ex-husband Ben Affleck, teared up during her conversation with Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts via Instagram live when she spoke about how her children are dealing with the pandemic. “What is this year full of transitions going to look like for kids, for my family, how can I keep joy in learning for them?” the actress wondered aloud. “Or help them just continue to find their resilience? I think that’s where I am today.”

