Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Garner just proved that she is the ultimate quarantine mood! The actress took to Instagram to share a rather silly video of herself sorting a huge pile of laundry while shaking her booty. "I don’t know why I thought you needed this," she penned alongside the relatable vid. The hilarious video was obviously a hit with her famous friends and fans! Reese Witherspoon commented, "I definitely needed this today," While Ariana Grande wrote, "U make me smile."

Appearing: