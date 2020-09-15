Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Garner is celebrating the ones that raised her! The "Camping" actress put the spotlight on her adorable parents on Grandparents Day this past weekend. "Way to show ‘em how it’s done Grandmom and Grandad! Happy #grandparentsday, mom and dad,” she captioned a photo with her mom Patricia and dad Billy Jack. Jen also sent some sweet wishes to her ex-husband Ben Affleck's mother and father, writing, "Tons of love and special shoutout to Grandma Chris and Grandpa Tim!"

