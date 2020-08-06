Also available on the nbc app

Is Jennifer Garner back on the market? The mom of three has reportedly called it quits with boyfriend John Miller after less than two years of dating – and she may have already been enjoying the single life for months! A source tells InTouch that Jen and John broke up before Los Angeles went into lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, which would seemingly mean they split no later than early to mid-March. Though the pair may no longer be romantically involved at the moment, that doesn't necessarily mean it's a wrap for good. Access Hollywood has reached out to Jen's rep for comment.

Appearing: