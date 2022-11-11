Main Content

Jennifer Garner Blushes Over Longtime Friend Meredith O'Sullivan Calling Her Loyal & Best Person

CLIP11/11/22

Jennifer Garner gets by with a little help from her friends! Access Hollywood caught up with the "Yes Day" actress at the 2022 Big Night Out Gala for Big Brothers Big Sisters of LA and she praised her friend Meredith O'Sullivan. "She has mentored me since she was about 22, and I was 27," Jen joked. The mom of three also said the best advice she has gotten from her pal. The publicist gushed about Jen, too. "All the rumors are true she’s truly the kindest most loyal best person," Meredith said.

