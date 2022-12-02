Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s daughter, Violet Affleck, was the belle of the ball on Thursday night, making a rare public appearance at the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron. The 17-year-old joined her mom in DC for her first state dinner and stunned in a v-neck black Carolina Herrera dress. She accessorized the look with a low bun, dangle earrings and red shoes. Jennifer, who walked hand in hand with the teen, beamed with pride as they arrived.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight