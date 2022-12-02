Main Content

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet Looks So Grown Up At State Dinner With Mom

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s daughter, Violet Affleck, was the belle of the ball on Thursday night, making a rare public appearance at the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron. The 17-year-old joined her mom in DC for her first state dinner and stunned in a v-neck black Carolina Herrera dress. She accessorized the look with a low bun, dangle earrings and red shoes. Jennifer, who walked hand in hand with the teen, beamed with pride as they arrived.

Tags: Jennifer Garner, Violet Affleck, Ben Affleck, state dinner, white house
