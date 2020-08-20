Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Garner is the ultimate "Schitt's Creek" superfan! The actress professed her endless love for the hit sitcom while hosting a virtual cast reunion with Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy. The A-lister shared her emotional reaction to the series finale and even confessed to calling former "Alias" co-star Victor Garber on set during his guest appearance on the show! But Jen is just one of many captivated by the comedy, which earned an impressive 15 Emmy nominations in 2020!

