Jennifer Garner wasn't afraid to put a funny gaffe on display this week, admitting to fans that she'd accidentally texted a selfie to a complete stranger! The actress explained the blunder in an Instagram post on Friday, sharing that she was looking for her former "Alias" co-star Carl Lumbly. The two apparently hadn't talked in a while, because the number Jen had was no longer correct but she didn't realize it in time.

