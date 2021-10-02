Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Jennifer Garner Accidentally Texts Selfie To A Complete Stranger: 'Well This Is Me'

CLIP10/01/21
Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Garner wasn't afraid to put a funny gaffe on display this week, admitting to fans that she'd accidentally texted a selfie to a complete stranger! The actress explained the blunder in an Instagram post on Friday, sharing that she was looking for her former "Alias" co-star Carl Lumbly. The two apparently hadn't talked in a while, because the number Jen had was no longer correct but she didn't realize it in time.

Appearing:
Tags: Jennifer Garner, jennifer garner selfie, jennifer garner instagram, Alias, jennifer garner alias, alias reunion, carl lumbly
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.