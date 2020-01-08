Also available on the NBC app

A huge development has been made in the case of Jennifer Dulos, a Connecticut mother who has been missing for eight months. On Jan. 7, Dulos' estranged husband Fotis was arrested in connection with her disappearance and charged with murder, capital murder and kidnapping. Fotis and his team have continued to deny that he had any involvement in Jennifer’s disappearance. Trial attorney Misty Marris brings All Access the latest on this rapidly developing story.

Appearing: