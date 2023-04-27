Jennifer Coolidge has a new job to add to her resume, host! The Emmy winner is hosting the Time 100 Gala and has a list of people who she wants to meet! “Michael B. Jordan is here tonight, he’s very cute. Austin Butler is here tonight I hope, I was told he was coming,” she told Access Hollywood. The 61-year-old also reacted to the news that Natasha Rothwell is reprising her role as Belinda in Season 3 of “The White Lotus.” Plus, Jennifer reveals what her family thinks of her landing on the Time 100 Most Influential People of 2023 list.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight