Jennifer Coolidge Wants To Meet Austin Butler & Michael B. Jordan: ‘He’s Very Cute!’

CLIP04/26/23

Jennifer Coolidge has a new job to add to her resume, host! The Emmy winner is hosting the Time 100 Gala and has a list of people who she wants to meet! “Michael B. Jordan is here tonight, he’s very cute. Austin Butler is here tonight I hope, I was told he was coming,” she told Access Hollywood. The 61-year-old also reacted to the news that Natasha Rothwell is reprising her role as Belinda in Season 3 of “The White Lotus.” Plus, Jennifer reveals what her family thinks of her landing on the Time 100 Most Influential People of 2023 list.

Tags: Jennifer Coolidge, Austin Butler, Michael B. Jordan, time 100 gala
