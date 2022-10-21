Jennifer Coolidge spoke with Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall at the Season 2 premiere of “The White Lotus” and she reacted to Lenny Kravitz saying he has a crush on her. She also reacts to news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are fans of “The White Lotus,” saying, “I really like that. I’m very excited. Sometimes you do a show and you’re like, ‘Who’s watching this? My future husband?’ But I’ll take Harry and Meghan. That’s pretty great. Wow! Great news. ” “The White Lotus” Season 2 debuts on Sunday, Oct. 30 on HBO at 9PM ET/PT and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

