Jennifer Coolidge Finishes Her Emmys Acceptance Speech After Getting Cut Off (EXCLUSIVE)

CLIP09/13/22

Jennifer Coolidge is keeping it real! After the star won Outstanding Supporting Actress for her work in "The White Lotus," Jennifer chatted about snagging the honor backstage with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall and Scott Evans. Jennifer finished her acceptance speech after getting cut off during the broadcast show and revealed if she has was trying to shoot her shot with anyone at the show.

Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Tags: Jennifer Coolidge, news, lifestyle
Clips

Episodes

