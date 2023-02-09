Main Content

Jennifer Coolidge Delivers Spot-On Dolphin Impression In New Super Bowl Ad

CLIP02/09/23

Jennifer Coolidge is scoring a total touchdown with her dream role! The acclaimed actress delivers a hilarious dolphin impression in a new Super Bowl commercial for e.l.f. Cosmetics, just weeks after revealing to Access Hollywood that she'd "always wanted" to portray the mammal onscreen. In a first look at the ad, co-written by "The White Lotus" creator Mike White, Jennifer gives the brand's Power Grip Primer a try and marvels over how dewy her complexion looks.

