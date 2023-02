Even Jennifer Coolidge gets stage fright! The 61-year-old actress had the audience at the 80th Golden Globe awards on Tuesday night cracking up as she revealed all the anxieties that crippled her when it came to presenting, which included slipping and falling, keeping up with the teleprompter and name pronunciation. Jennifer concluded by hilariously messing up which award show she was at presenting.

