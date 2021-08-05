Also available on the nbc app

We're all going to have to wait a little longer for a Legally Blonde 3 update. Actress Jennifer Coolidge spoke to Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez on Access Daily and admits that she doesn’t know anything about the highly anticipated sequel. She said she hasn’t even seen a script yet for the upcoming film which is being written by Mindy Kaling. Her new movie Swan Song is in theaters August 6th and on demand August 13th.

