Jennifer Aydin Says She Doesn't Know Her 'Tolerance' After Drunken Behavior At 'RHONJ' Party

CLIP03/17/21
Jennifer Aydin is setting the record straight! On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," Jennifer breaks down all the drama that's ensuing on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Jennifer admitted that she doesn't know her "tolerance" after recalling the pool party that played out on Wednesday night’s episode of the hit series. Jennifer also gets candid about her family drama and reveals she is not talking to her mom. Plus, Jennifer shares her take on the speculated "RHONJ" cast shakeup.

