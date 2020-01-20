Jennifer Aniston’s Reaction To Brad Pitt Joking About Marriage In SAG Speech Is Priceless

Also available on the NBC app

Brad Pitt has a sense of humor! The 56-year-old actor took the SAG Award home for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” and Brad didn’t hold back on the jokes during his speech. After joking that he should add the win to his Tinder profile, the actor then went on to thank a few of his cast members’ feet. But Brad wasn’t done there—he joked that the role of a husband who didn’t get along with his wife was a “stretch” for him…while his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston sat in the audience. Fortunately for Brad, Jen took the joke in stride, and even clapped for her former hubby. The speech wasn’t all jokes—Brad got sentimental when he thanked the acting community that he loves so much.

