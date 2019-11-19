Jennifer Aniston's Celebrity Friends Playfully Roast Her For Reaching This Milestone

Also available on the NBC app

Jennifer Aniston is already the queen of Instagram! Weeks after she broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to reach one million followers (a mere 15 hours and 16 minutes), "The Morning Show" star achieved another impressive accomplishment on the platform. On Nov. 18, Jennifer revealed she hit 20 million followers and thanked her fans with a sweet note. While most of Jen's friends cheered her on, some playfully trolled her over her quick IG rise!

