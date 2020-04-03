Also available on the NBC app

On Thursday Jimmy Kimmel video chatted with Kimball Fairbanks for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from home, where the cardiovascular nurse told the host she had been furloughed from her job and is self-quarantining after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The 52-year-old host surprised Kimball with a special guest appearance from none other than Jennifer Aniston! But that wasn’t all the two celebs had in store—Jen and Jimmy gifted Kimball with a $10,000 gift card to the food delivery service Postmates. And as if that wasn’t enough, the two are also sending gift cards to every nurse and doctor on Kimball’s hospital floor.

