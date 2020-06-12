Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Aniston is speaking out. The actress shared a video of Breonna Taylor, a 26 year old EMT worker who was shot eight times while police executed a no knock search warrant on her Louisville home while she was asleep in her bed. The officers involved in the search have not been arrested as an internal investigation is underway. The caption reads in part, “While we mourn with her family and the rest of the country, please #SayHerName... Make noise, make phone calls, and demand justice.”

Appearing: