Jennifer Aniston Says She Wants To Date Someone Who Isn't A Celebrity

Jennifer Aniston isn't necessarily looking to date anyone else in Hollywood. The "Friends" star, who was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, revealed what she is looking for in her next relationship while talking to People on Monday. When asked if she ever thought relationships between celebrities and non-celebrities could work, she said yes. "Of course. Absolutely. I mean, it's happened," she said. "That's what I'm sort of hoping for is not necessarily somebody in the industry itself. That'd be nice."

