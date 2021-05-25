Main Content

Jennifer Aniston Says Brad Pitt Was One Of Her Favorite ‘Friends’ Guest Stars: He ‘Was Wonderful’

CLIP05/25/21
“Friends” alums Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow chatted with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover about the highly-anticipated reunion and what fans can expect. The trio also recalled some of their favorite celebrities who guest starred on the hit show over the last 10 years. Jennifer raved that her ex-husband was one of her favorites, “Mr. Pitt was wonderful, (he was) fantastic.” “Friends: The Reunion” will be available on HBO Max on May 27th.

