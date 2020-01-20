Main Content

Jennifer Aniston Says Brad Pitt Is ‘More Than Welcome’ To Join ‘The Morning Show’

Jennifer Aniston chats with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans and Sibley Scoles and opens up about the amazing support her SAG Award-nominated show “The Morning Show” is getting. She also added that she feels like her SAG Award journey, from the first time she came to show to now, has gone by so fast. Jennifer also reacted to the Internet buzz about Brad Pitt joining “The Morning Show,” and joked that while it wasn’t something she’d heard about on the interwebs, that he is welcome to join the show.

