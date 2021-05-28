Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Aniston revealed she almost lost the role of Rachel Greene. “I was actually on this other show and “Friends” booked me on “Friends” in second position to this show,” she said. The “Friends” star joined Gayle King’ on her SiriusXM show, “Gayle King in The House” and explained to the host that her role on the tv series “Muddling Through” is what put her “Friends” job in jeopardy. The show was picked up for a few episodes but ultimately Jen was able to stick with the NBC hit series.

