Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Jennifer Aniston Reveals How She Almost Missed Out on Her Iconic ‘Friends’ Role

CLIP05/28/21
Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Aniston revealed she almost lost the role of Rachel Greene. “I was actually on this other show and “Friends” booked me on “Friends” in second position to this show,” she said. The “Friends” star joined Gayle King’ on her SiriusXM show, “Gayle King in The House” and explained to the host that her role on the tv series “Muddling Through” is what put her “Friends” job in jeopardy. The show was picked up for a few episodes but ultimately Jen was able to stick with the NBC hit series.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Jennifer Aniston, jen aniston, aniston, friends, gayle, Gayle King, sirusxm, galye king in the house, muddling through, friends the reunion
S2021 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.