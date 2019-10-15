Jennifer Aniston Reacts To Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Talking About Her 'Goddess Circle'

Also available on the NBC app

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi want in on Jennifer Aniston's goddess circles! During a conversation with Access Hollywood co-host Kit Hoover at Gorillapalooza, the couple discussed their friend's ritual, which the "Friends" alum first told The New York Times about in September. Ellen, Portia and Kit then recorded a video of their own impromptu goddess circle – which co-host Scott Evans later showed to a surprised Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon! Jennifer and Reese's new TV series "The Morning Show" debuts Nov. 1 on Apple TV+.

