Jennifer Aniston is mourning the loss of a treasured member of her "The Morning Show" family. The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to pay tribute to the show's camera assistant Gunnar Mortensen, who died at the age of 39. "This past week we suddenly and tragically lost Gunnar Mortensen. One of the bright lights on our @themorningshow set. As camera assistant, he was so skilled and dedicated to his job," she wrote. According to a GoFundMe page organized by the International Cinematographers Guild Local 600, Gunnar died on Monday from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident.

