Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Look So Grown Up Playing With Mom & Dad In Sweet Anniversary Video
CLIP 04/29/21
California mom Caitlin, who recently went viral for her resemblance to Jennifer Aniston, has been compared to the “Friends” actress since she was young. As an adult, she struggled with her weight. But after a lot of hard work, she was able to transform her health and lose 120 pounds! Caitlin tells Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover all about her amazing fitness journey.