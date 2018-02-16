Jennifer Aniston Laughed Off Ellen DeGeneres' Marriage Joke Days Before Her Split Announcement

Meet The Kids Of PS22 Chorus, The Viral Choir That's Sang With Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry & More
CLIP 12/16/19
In an appearance on "Ellen" two weeks ago, Jennifer Aniston chatted with pal Ellen DeGeneres about her popularity with women in the '90s. The TV host admitted a lot of ladies probably had crushes on the "Friends" star during that time before making a reference to her marriage with Justin Theroux and quipping, "Well, it's too late now!" Watch to find out how the actress responded to Ellen's joke prior to announcing her separation..