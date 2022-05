Also available on the nbc app

It's the one where Jennifer Aniston jokes about her split from Brad Pitt. The actress joined Ellen DeGeneres for the talk show host's final episode this week and teased that she handled the end of her iconic sitcom "Friends" with some major life changes. "Well, I got a divorce and went into therapy," she quipped.

