Leave it to Jennifer Aniston to heat up *and* cool down the Emmy Awards! The "Morning Show" star joined host Jimmy Kimmel onstage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday for TV's biggest night, where the pals kicked off their banter with a little socially-distanced difficulty. Though Jen and Jimmy soon got closer, they noted that pandemic guidelines meant they had to sanitize the Emmy envelope they were sharing – and that's when things went a little awry!

