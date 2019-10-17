Also available on the NBC app

Jennifer Aniston's dog will always be close to her heart. The "Morning Show" actress has been paying tribute to her late pup Dolly by wearing a photo of her beloved pooch in a diamond necklace. The 50-year-old star shared the White Shepherd with ex Justin Theroux. The former couple reunited to say goodbye before Dolly's death in July 2019. "Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle... our most loyal family member and protector Dolly laid down her sword and shield," he posted on Instagram at the time.

Appearing: