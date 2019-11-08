Jennifer Aniston Has Mini 'Friends' Reunion With Courteney Cox And Lisa Kudrow

Also available on the NBC app

The one where the "Friends" cast reunites! Jennifer Aniston was honored at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's 2019 Patron of the Artists Awards on Nov. 7, 2019 where she was given the Artists Inspiration Award. The 50-year-old was joined by her former "Friends" co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. The "Murder Mystery" star looked stunning in a black-and-white low cut dress, a glossy lip and loose flowing locks.

Appearing: