Jennifer Aniston is opening up about the friendship she has fostered with ex-husband Brad Pitt. “Brad and I are buddies, we are friends,” she told Howard Stern. The “Friends” star revealed to Howard Stern that there is no weirdness between the exes, who reunited in September 2020 during a star-studded table read of the classic movie “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.” “We speak and there is no oddness at all,” she said.

